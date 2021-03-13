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WiPri Spoofer Updates, Nextcloud Hidden Service + Privacy Router Combo (Option), + Coming Updates/Channels
Privacy & Tech Tips
Privacy & Tech Tips
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32 views • March 13, 2021
WiPri Spoofer: now starts earlier in boot, last couple weeks have been working on dual functional Nextcloud Hidden (.onion) Service (end to end encrypted between 2 tor clients) + Privacy Torified Custom router: all in one boot. I'm now doing a fresh one for my own single board computer to save hardware and because of this. I will continue working on updates/optimizations for this type of unique setup- I haven't seen anyone offer this combo (anyone who has the first will be able to download future updates securely from me if they like to try any optimizations/themes I come up with).

This is another way to improve your privacy/security and support the channel. I made a detailed post including the benefits here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/customized-server-router-images-available-new-option-multifunctional-supporter-scoop

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro
01:50 Odysee videos not found elsewhere
03:27 Nextcloud Hidden e2ee tor hidden service + privacy router combo
06:16 Closing

In addition I wanted to talk on (for the first time in many cases) the many places this channel can be found, in case anything happens where this one becomes less available. Those links are also found below this sentence:

MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:

Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com​​​​

BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)

ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '

PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/righttoprivacy

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/

BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)

https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi:​​​ some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))

https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)

Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:

Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org​​​​

Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
Keywords
privacycloudsurveillancelinuxsecurityrouterdata collectionroutingmac addresstor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy