© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WiPri Spoofer Updates, Nextcloud Hidden Service + Privacy Router Combo (Option), + Coming Updates/Channels
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • March 13, 2021
WiPri Spoofer: now starts earlier in boot, last couple weeks have been working on dual functional Nextcloud Hidden (.onion) Service (end to end encrypted between 2 tor clients) + Privacy Torified Custom router: all in one boot. I'm now doing a fresh one for my own single board computer to save hardware and because of this. I will continue working on updates/optimizations for this type of unique setup- I haven't seen anyone offer this combo (anyone who has the first will be able to download future updates securely from me if they like to try any optimizations/themes I come up with).
This is another way to improve your privacy/security and support the channel. I made a detailed post including the benefits here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/customized-server-router-images-available-new-option-multifunctional-supporter-scoop
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:50 Odysee videos not found elsewhere
03:27 Nextcloud Hidden e2ee tor hidden service + privacy router combo
06:16 Closing
In addition I wanted to talk on (for the first time in many cases) the many places this channel can be found, in case anything happens where this one becomes less available. Those links are also found below this sentence:
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/righttoprivacy
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
This is another way to improve your privacy/security and support the channel. I made a detailed post including the benefits here: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech/customized-server-router-images-available-new-option-multifunctional-supporter-scoop
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:50 Odysee videos not found elsewhere
03:27 Nextcloud Hidden e2ee tor hidden service + privacy router combo
06:16 Closing
In addition I wanted to talk on (for the first time in many cases) the many places this channel can be found, in case anything happens where this one becomes less available. Those links are also found below this sentence:
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel with small hardware costs/coffee fuel)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/righttoprivacy
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.