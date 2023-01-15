Create New Account
Miles Guo’s GETTR: A historic turning point in taking down the CCP has appeared
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2544940eb4

1/14/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: A historic turning point in taking down the CCP has appeared. Ending the CCP has changed from Miles Guo’s solo fight in the past to the present situation where many countries including the US, Japan, and European countries are striving for ending the CCP. The US Congress and the White House are also competing with each other in taking down the CCP.

#takedownCCP #sanctionCCP #USCongress #Japan


1/14/2023 文贵盖特：灭共形势已经出现了历史转折点，从过去文贵一个人的灭共发展到现在美国、日本和欧洲各国争先恐后地灭共，美国国会和白宫也抢着消灭中共

#灭共 #制裁中共 #美国国会 #日本

Keywords
