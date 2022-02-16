© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coutts ALBERTA Blockade Ends in Handshakes with Vandal Police Feb.15, 2022
Follow
3
Share
Report
320 views • February 16, 2022
Coutts AB Canada 🇨🇦
Blockade Ends in Handshakes with Vandal Police Feb.15, 2022
Coutts Alberta Update
#couttsblockade #freedomconvoy
YOU LOST TRUDEAU !!
We Are A Not Fringe Minority But A Majority. We Stand Together As One
#Protest #Peaceful #Handshake #Canada
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/onedaydevinestream
Odysee : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineNews
Blockade Ends in Handshakes with Vandal Police Feb.15, 2022
Coutts Alberta Update
#couttsblockade #freedomconvoy
YOU LOST TRUDEAU !!
We Are A Not Fringe Minority But A Majority. We Stand Together As One
#Protest #Peaceful #Handshake #Canada
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/onedaydevinestream
Odysee : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.