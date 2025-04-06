BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More Proof Of Israeli Lies
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
118 views • 3 weeks ago

After totally contradicting statements by the IDF and the Israeli government regarding the cold-blooded murder of Palestinian and UN first responders and aid workers (15 in total), there is now further evidence of Israeli war crimes as video footage shows the aid vehicles that were sent in to retrieve any bodies of IDF atrocity victims from the area.

The vehicles were clearly displaying their emergency lights, and those exiting the vehicles were clearly unarmed.

 

Video Sourced From:

Al Jazeera

Closing Theme Music:

'Scene Of The Crime' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut

https://capcut.com

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Al Jazeera, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pc sun14:04

Keywords
israeli genocideisraeli war crimesisraeli and gaza warisraeli murdersidf war crimes
