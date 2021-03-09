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H.R.1: Another Attack on Election Integrity
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31 views • March 09, 2021
As conservative America is still reeling from the November 2020 attack on election integrity, along comes another attack. This one from Congress. H.R. 1, the For the People Act, passed in the House of Representatives last week. Not a single Republican voted for it.
It now heads to the Senate. If Republican Senators unite, then they should be able to stop this insidious bill. But that is a large if.
We’ll look at the details and suggest ways you can help in this episode of Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective and the plan to help restore American liberty and independence.
Action Items:
1) Contact your Senators and tell them to stop H.R.1: https://jbs.org/alert/unconstitutional-takeover-of-elections/
2) Help Restore Election Integrity: https://jbs.org/vote/
3) Rein in big government with Article VI: https://jbs.org/6not5/
4) Sign up for Legislative Action Alerts or text JBS to 88588: https://jbs.org/alerts/
It now heads to the Senate. If Republican Senators unite, then they should be able to stop this insidious bill. But that is a large if.
We’ll look at the details and suggest ways you can help in this episode of Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective and the plan to help restore American liberty and independence.
Action Items:
1) Contact your Senators and tell them to stop H.R.1: https://jbs.org/alert/unconstitutional-takeover-of-elections/
2) Help Restore Election Integrity: https://jbs.org/vote/
3) Rein in big government with Article VI: https://jbs.org/6not5/
4) Sign up for Legislative Action Alerts or text JBS to 88588: https://jbs.org/alerts/
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