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Rudolf Hess' Last Words Before Final Jugdment in Colour (VIDEO)
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163 views • November 24, 2020
https://dailyarchives.org/index.php/8-archives/35-rudolf-hess-last-words-before-final-jugdment-in-colour-video
Rudolf Hess must rightfully be honored as a martyr among martyrs. Over nearly a half century of unjustified imprisonment, much of it in solitary confinement, Hess never betrayed his race, or his leader or his comrades.
His attempt to bring peace between the then Aryan countries of Germany and Britain ran counter to the Zionist aim of genocide through fratricidal war. So, he was hated with passion by the world's talmudic rulers. Finally, as an old man he was severely beaten and hanged in his solitary prison, as a final act of cruelty.
Rudolf Hess must rightfully be honored as a martyr among martyrs. Over nearly a half century of unjustified imprisonment, much of it in solitary confinement, Hess never betrayed his race, or his leader or his comrades.
His attempt to bring peace between the then Aryan countries of Germany and Britain ran counter to the Zionist aim of genocide through fratricidal war. So, he was hated with passion by the world's talmudic rulers. Finally, as an old man he was severely beaten and hanged in his solitary prison, as a final act of cruelty.
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