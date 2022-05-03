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Stew Peters interviews Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee: Whistleblower telling the TRUTH in the jab! DEADLY SHOTS!
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1114 views • May 03, 2022
mRNA逆苗-氧化石墨烯生化武器實驗! Hydrogel 液體 AI 模板-人與互聯網的腦機接口!
mRNA逆苗含致命毒性可通電的氧化石墨烯生化武器實驗！Hydrogel液體 AI 模板可成為人與互聯網的腦機接口。Karen Kingston輝瑞前要員 100%確認
https://www.hkjerusalem.com/quantum-tattoo-vaxxine-mark-beast
mRNA逆苗含致命毒性可通電的氧化石墨烯生化武器實驗！Hydrogel液體 AI 模板可成為人與互聯網的腦機接口。Karen Kingston輝瑞前要員 100%確認
https://www.hkjerusalem.com/quantum-tattoo-vaxxine-mark-beast
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