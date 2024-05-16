Create New Account
MANDATED YOUNG STUDENT IS DEAD! SCHOOL GIVES HIM A SWINGING BENCH...
The Prisoner
Before 2021 I'd say yeah, maybe something different happened. But today I say well it must be the shot. Prove otherwise. Btw I don't see his autopsy follow up story. Should I hold my breath?

Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)

https://www.dailyitem.com/coronavirus/bucknell-requiring-students-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-next-fall/article_2fbfc5ae-b41e-11eb-a383-0bad853195ae.html

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2024/05/bucknell-pays-tribute-at-commencement-to-senior-who-died-unexpectedly.html

Coroner: No further details to be released in student death at Bucknell University

https://www.dailyitem.com/news/coroner-no-further-details-to-be-released-in-student-death-at-bucknell-university/article_87cbebbc-f046-11ee-869c-a384eea3e7b9.html

Mandatey Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZNW3g7l-JqI

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

vaccinecoviddied suddenly

