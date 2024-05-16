MANDATED YOUNG STUDENT IS DEAD! SCHOOL GIVES HIM A SWINGING BENCH...

Before 2021 I'd say yeah, maybe something different happened. But today I say well it must be the shot. Prove otherwise. Btw I don't see his autopsy follow up story. Should I hold my breath?
Sources (thanks to the sub who sent this!)
https://www.dailyitem.com/coronavirus/bucknell-requiring-students-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-next-fall/article_2fbfc5ae-b41e-11eb-a383-0bad853195ae.html
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2024/05/bucknell-pays-tribute-at-commencement-to-senior-who-died-unexpectedly.html
Coroner: No further details to be released in student death at Bucknell University
https://www.dailyitem.com/news/coroner-no-further-details-to-be-released-in-student-death-at-bucknell-university/article_87cbebbc-f046-11ee-869c-a384eea3e7b9.html
Mandatey Cohen
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZNW3g7l-JqI
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.