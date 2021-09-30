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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Pt 13: No "Peace Treaty" To Begin The Final 7 Years!
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259 views • September 30, 2021
End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 13: There Will Be No "Peace Treaty" To Begin The Final 7 Years!
This video was originally produced and published in September, 2021. Doug has an epiphany during the final days of September, when he realizes that the Antichrist's "Peace Treaty" (or "covenant with Israel") isn't going to happen during the month of September - that he had been speaking of in the End Times Dates series. Doug hasn't changed his mind on the timing. He still believes that Daniel's 70th Week (the final seven years of the 490-year judgement God the Father imposes on Israel for its sin) started during September, 2021. The epiphany Doug has is when he realizes that because Jesus' ministry was actually 70 weeks long, NOT 3.5 years as most people believe (a lie going back to the Roman Empire) - has lead to a complete misinterpretation of what's actually happening in Daniel 9:26-27. This so-called "peace treaty" is a trick from Satan himself to get believers in the end times watching for a sign that would never happen. Join Doug in this short lesson on how we need to change our thinking on this issue.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
End Times - Daniel UNSEALED! (2021 Great Tribulation) - "2520 End Times Prophecy". This video explains in detail how the 70th week of Daniel's prophecy forecasts the end of days. https://youtu.be/Yi7DD6NCGrI
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**
THE TRUTH HUNTERS APP
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows/ms/+mbt44mn
iOS download:
https://itunes.apple.com//app/id1489908959?mt=8&;uo=4
Android download:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR&;referrer=utm_source%3Dsubsplash%26utm_content%3DeyJoYW5kbGVyIjoiYXBwIiwiYXBwa2V5IjoiMzVOU1pSIn0=
Amazon download:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/mas/dl/android?p=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR
Roku download:
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/575601
This video was originally produced and published in September, 2021. Doug has an epiphany during the final days of September, when he realizes that the Antichrist's "Peace Treaty" (or "covenant with Israel") isn't going to happen during the month of September - that he had been speaking of in the End Times Dates series. Doug hasn't changed his mind on the timing. He still believes that Daniel's 70th Week (the final seven years of the 490-year judgement God the Father imposes on Israel for its sin) started during September, 2021. The epiphany Doug has is when he realizes that because Jesus' ministry was actually 70 weeks long, NOT 3.5 years as most people believe (a lie going back to the Roman Empire) - has lead to a complete misinterpretation of what's actually happening in Daniel 9:26-27. This so-called "peace treaty" is a trick from Satan himself to get believers in the end times watching for a sign that would never happen. Join Doug in this short lesson on how we need to change our thinking on this issue.
PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com
Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)
References:
End Times - Daniel UNSEALED! (2021 Great Tribulation) - "2520 End Times Prophecy". This video explains in detail how the 70th week of Daniel's prophecy forecasts the end of days. https://youtu.be/Yi7DD6NCGrI
The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org
The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im
Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com
"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu
Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch
"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf
The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report
**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**
THE TRUTH HUNTERS APP
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows
https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows/ms/+mbt44mn
iOS download:
https://itunes.apple.com//app/id1489908959?mt=8&;uo=4
Android download:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR&;referrer=utm_source%3Dsubsplash%26utm_content%3DeyJoYW5kbGVyIjoiYXBwIiwiYXBwa2V5IjoiMzVOU1pSIn0=
Amazon download:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/mas/dl/android?p=com.subsplashconsulting.s_35NSZR
Roku download:
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/575601
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