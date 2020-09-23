How To Use The U.S. Dollar To Manage Your Currency Portfolio

The U.S. Dollar is arguably the most important market in the world. Many of the world's largest global financial markets trade in terms of the U.S. dollar -- from equity and credit markets, to currencies and commodities. Today's video explains how supply and demand analysis of the U.S. dollar can be used to develop strategies when moving your money around the currency markets.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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