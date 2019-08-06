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Conway lectures Dems for politicizing El Paso, Dayton shootings
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320 views • August 06, 2019
Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway calls out 2020 Democrats on 'Fox & Friends' for lashing out at the president after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. President Trump is expected to visit El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday.
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