Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Could You Go Pre Tech?
channel image
glock 1911
254 Subscribers
Shop now
54 views
Published Yesterday

One approach to prepping/survivalism is to eschew technology and to embrace a "pre technology" lifestyle.  This includes water/food retrieval and storage, transportation, and all manner of tools.  Consider where technological "conveniences" can be bypassed in order to maximize preps and assure maximum ability to survive in a collapse-of-civilization situation.   https://www.ammoland.com/2023/06/special-report-biden-weaponizing-irs-into-a-well-armed-paramilitary-force/?ct=t(RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN)  Brandon Herrera video, testifying against ATF over reach:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99du6kPh8eM    eye witness or other evidence of ATF over reach or other malfeasance report to Matt Gaetz' office at gaetz.house.gov    

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket