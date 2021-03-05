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Louis Farrakhan-- Covid Vaccine is a "Vial of Death" vs Dr Drew
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303 views • March 05, 2021
Dr. Drew got a strike from YouTube for discussing Covid treatments, but Louis Farrakhan, the Jew hating Muslim minister, gets to call the vaccine "a vial of death."
Of course it's a double standard allowed by the powers that be, not only because of skin color but because of ideological positioning. Don't call out Louis Farrakhan.
Also, one Harvard medical graduates prediction regarding the mRNA vaccine for Covid.
#LouisFarrakhan #DrDrew #vialofdeath
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Of course it's a double standard allowed by the powers that be, not only because of skin color but because of ideological positioning. Don't call out Louis Farrakhan.
Also, one Harvard medical graduates prediction regarding the mRNA vaccine for Covid.
#LouisFarrakhan #DrDrew #vialofdeath
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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