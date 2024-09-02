BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Libertarians vs Peaceful Parenting
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
15 views • 8 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 1 September 2024


In this episode, I tackle the challenges of political expression in a climate of fear and hostility, responding to a listener's experience of backlash for supporting a candidate. We discuss the complexities of political allegiance, coercion, and the implications of silence in discourse.

The conversation broadens to examine economic dependency and its effect on societal attitudes toward change, alongside philosophical questions about self-ownership and moral principles. I critique the neglect of peaceful parenting in libertarian thought, highlighting its role in perpetuating cycles of violence.

Ultimately, I stress the importance of action over rhetoric, particularly in parenting, as a means to foster values of non-aggression and freedom in future generations. This episode invites reflection on personal beliefs and the legacy we create.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
freedomfearevidencephilosophyreasonbacklashhostilitystefan molyneuxfuture generationscoercionlivestreampeaceful parentingnonaggressionmoral principlespolitical expressionsocietal attitudesselfownershippolitical allegianceeconomic dependencypersonal beliefs
