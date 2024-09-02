Libertarians vs Peaceful Parenting

Sunday Morning Live 1 September 2024





In this episode, I tackle the challenges of political expression in a climate of fear and hostility, responding to a listener's experience of backlash for supporting a candidate. We discuss the complexities of political allegiance, coercion, and the implications of silence in discourse.

The conversation broadens to examine economic dependency and its effect on societal attitudes toward change, alongside philosophical questions about self-ownership and moral principles. I critique the neglect of peaceful parenting in libertarian thought, highlighting its role in perpetuating cycles of violence.

Ultimately, I stress the importance of action over rhetoric, particularly in parenting, as a means to foster values of non-aggression and freedom in future generations. This episode invites reflection on personal beliefs and the legacy we create.





