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CARDIOLOGIST SOUNDS ALARM ON COVID VAX FOR KIDS
WGON
WGON
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61 views • November 08, 2021
World renowned Cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough, discusses the proven devastating harm from COVID-19 vaccine reactions particularly in young people.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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