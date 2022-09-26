North Valley Young Republicans Rally.
North Valley Young Republicans Rally.
North Valley Young Republicans team Hosted a Rally. Tonight's Event Saturday, September 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm!
Unbelievable speeches from Congressman Rep. Paul Gosar, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko, State Rep. Candidate SOS Mark Finchem Candidates Matthew Gress Candidate Kelly Cooper and Austin Smith, and NVYR Leaders Ari Daniel Bradshaw, Eric Hayes, and Nico Delgado.
Broadcast by MAAP REAL.
