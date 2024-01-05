Brother Nathaniel Mops the Floor with Alex Jones - Full interview of 1/3/2024

Practically instant regret for Alex Jones for inviting Brother Nathaniel Kapner, former Jew turned Orthodox Christian to his show. Alex removed the interview later that day but we on the Internet want to memorialize it. Watch Alex squirm while Kapner doesn't back down.
