X22 REPORT Ep. 2884b - It’s Always Good To Be Underestimated,The Old Guard Is In The Process Of Being Destroyed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2884b - Sept 26, 2022
It’s Always Good To Be Underestimated,The Old Guard Is In The Process Of Being Destroyed
The [DS] have lost. The people around the world have seen their agenda and the people after seeing tyranny have made a decision to vote in a completely different direction. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard. The old guard is trying to fight back but every move they make destroys themselves even further. Trump is using the art of war, he has been underestimated and the [DS] was caught off guard because they believe Trump was not doing anything, but the war was fought differently this time, it was irregular warfare.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater 😁
http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.