X22 REPORT Ep. 2884b - It’s Always Good To Be Underestimated,The Old Guard Is In The Process Of Being Destroyed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2884b - Sept 26, 2022

It’s Always Good To Be Underestimated,The Old Guard Is In The Process Of Being Destroyed

The [DS] have lost. The people around the world have seen their agenda and the people after seeing tyranny have made a decision to vote in a completely different direction. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard. The old guard is trying to fight back but every move they make destroys themselves even further. Trump is using the art of war, he has been underestimated and the [DS] was caught off guard because they believe Trump was not doing anything, but the war was fought differently this time, it was irregular warfare.

