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#56 01 TKR Asks Father Isaac: What's happened to World Leaders especially the US and Canada? 1 of 5
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12 views • March 22, 2022
We are so honored to have Father Isaac Mary Reylea in for a 5 part special mini series of The Kennedy Report that ask questions about what is currently happening in our world in relation to the message of Fatima and the upcoming Consecration. In this opening part of the series Fr. Isaac is asked about world leaders and why they are acting the way they are. Check out Father Isaac's website for more valuable insights at www.soldiersoftheimmaculate.org
Go to www.thekennedyreport.com for more videos, articles and to leave a comment to support The Kennedy Report.
DONATE HERE https://thekennedyreport.com/?page_id=949
KENNEDY'S BOOKS HERE: https://tanbooks.com/products/books/spiritual-warfare/diabolic/terror-of-demons-reclaiming-traditional-catholic-masculinity/
AND HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Lockdown-Devil-Kennedy-Hall/dp/0578375109
Go to www.thekennedyreport.com for more videos, articles and to leave a comment to support The Kennedy Report.
DONATE HERE https://thekennedyreport.com/?page_id=949
KENNEDY'S BOOKS HERE: https://tanbooks.com/products/books/spiritual-warfare/diabolic/terror-of-demons-reclaiming-traditional-catholic-masculinity/
AND HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Lockdown-Devil-Kennedy-Hall/dp/0578375109
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