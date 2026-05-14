Venturella nomination as acting ICE director runs counter to all ethics rules – WAPO journalist, Douglas MacMillan

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Venturella nomination as acting ICE director runs counter to all ethics rules – journalist
David Venturella, a former executive at the private prison company GEO Group, will become the new acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the White House announced.
👉 Venturella “actually got a waiver” from all ethics rules and “we're still trying to get the text of that waiver because we don’t know on what grounds the [US] government declared that it was okay,” Washington Post journalist Douglas MacMillan pointed out.