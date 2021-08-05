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MINDSPACE: The Document That Governments Are Using Against Their People
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71 views • August 05, 2021
The United Kingdom's MINDSPACE documents are gaining traction all over the world and it reads like the B.F. Skinner playbook. Even the United Nations are pushing their agenda by promoting it through UNESCO. The Liberty Belles, which include the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and Suzanne Hamner, join The Sons of Liberty for Rotten to the Core Wednesday to expose just how deep and criminal against the people and our children it really is.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/mindspace-the-document-that-governments-are-using-against-their-people/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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