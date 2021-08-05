BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MINDSPACE: The Document That Governments Are Using Against Their People
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
926 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • August 05, 2021
The United Kingdom's MINDSPACE documents are gaining traction all over the world and it reads like the B.F. Skinner playbook. Even the United Nations are pushing their agenda by promoting it through UNESCO. The Liberty Belles, which include the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor and Suzanne Hamner, join The Sons of Liberty for Rotten to the Core Wednesday to expose just how deep and criminal against the people and our children it really is.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/mindspace-the-document-that-governments-are-using-against-their-people/

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
educationcultunited nationsfascismtim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylormindspacesuzanne hamner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy