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Corbett: Mother Nature Demands Child Sacrifice
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267 views • March 22, 2022
The propagandists are in overdrive shoving "climate grief" down our collective throats. And the next step in that indoctrination, the acceptance of climate eugenics to atone for our climate sins, is almost here. Join James for this week's important edition of #PropagandaWatch dissecting the dangerous lies that are being pushed in the name of the environment.
SHOW NOTES AT:
https://www.corbettreport.com/mother-nature-demands-child-sacrifice-propagandawatch/
SHOW NOTES AT:
https://www.corbettreport.com/mother-nature-demands-child-sacrifice-propagandawatch/
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