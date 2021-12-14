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It was NOT two of every animal on Noah's Ark
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37 views • December 14, 2021
Noah's Ark, and the animals. To be clear it is 7 Male and 7 Female of the clean animals. Total of 14 of that kind of species for the clean. It is 2 Male and 2 Female of the unclean animals. Total of 4 of that kind of species for the unclean. We are trying to correct the falsehoods that are out there.
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God Bless!
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God Bless!
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