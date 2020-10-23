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The Ultimate 9/11 Red Pill
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287 views • October 23, 2020
This documentary will turn your world upside down. This 7 part series will take you on a life changing journey in an epic 10 hour documentary beginning on that fateful day on September 11th 2001 that we will never, ever forget.
Part 1: The date is September 11th 2001
Part 2: Witnesses & Explosions --- 50:40
Part 3: The Mainstream Media Propaganda Machine --- 2:40:08
Part 4: The Players and Suspects --- 3:54:30
Part 5: The Experts Speak out --- 5:35:20
Part 6: The Testimonies --- 7:31:24
Part 7: The Family's of the 9/11 Victims --- 9:04:18
Part 1: The date is September 11th 2001
Part 2: Witnesses & Explosions --- 50:40
Part 3: The Mainstream Media Propaganda Machine --- 2:40:08
Part 4: The Players and Suspects --- 3:54:30
Part 5: The Experts Speak out --- 5:35:20
Part 6: The Testimonies --- 7:31:24
Part 7: The Family's of the 9/11 Victims --- 9:04:18
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