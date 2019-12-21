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Ομιλία στήν Θεσσαλονίκη
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55 views • December 21, 2019
Στις 13.10.2019 Ο λοχαγός επισκέφθηκε την Θεσσαλονίκη και συγκεκριμένα τον τομέα, Λαϊκή Κίνηση Πολιτών Θεσσαλονίκης "Φίλιππος Β΄ο Μέγας" και πραγματοποίησε ομιλία σε μέλη και φίλους του τομέα σε χώρο που ευγενικά παραχώρησε ο συναγωνιστής και φίλος Γιάννης Κουριαννίδης, δημοτικός σύμβουλος Θεσσαλονίκης.
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