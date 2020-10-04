EXPLOSIVE!!! : Crimes against Humanity - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich | THE GREAT SCAMDEMIC

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10/3/2020: Attorney Reiner Fuellmich presents comprehensive overview of how the fake PCR test was adopted as the standard for Covid-19 “diagnosis” and how Germany’s Green Party persuaded the German majority government to adopt talking points of deliberate fear and panic in violation of international law of crimes against humanity. Dr. Fuellmich announces that an International network of lawyers will argue the biggest tort case in world history.
Text : https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30359
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kr04gHbP5MQ&;feature=youtu.be
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich