BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will Hamas Really Disarm? Prophecy, Wars, and What’s Next For Gaza
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
153 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

The Gaza war may be paused, but peace hangs in the balance. Twenty hostages have been freed and nine bodies returned, as Israel’s Defense Minister orders a new plan to defeat Hamas if they don’t hold up their end of the deal. President Trump warns that Israel could resume operations “as soon as I say the word,” while Egypt hosts the next phase of his peace plan—focused on disarmament and a technocratic Palestinian government. The U.S. is preparing a stabilization force of up to 200 troops, and Turkey has sent teams to help recover hostage remains in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders push for total victory, Ambassador Mike Huckabee urges Hamas to return all remains, and Gaza experiences its first day without Israeli forces. Is the war truly over—or just on hold?----The Israel Guys

Keywords
prophecythe israel guyshamas disam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy