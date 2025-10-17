Will Hamas Really Disarm? Prophecy, Wars, and What’s Next For Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gaza war may be paused, but peace hangs in the balance. Twenty hostages have been freed and nine bodies returned, as Israel’s Defense Minister orders a new plan to defeat Hamas if they don’t hold up their end of the deal. President Trump warns that Israel could resume operations “as soon as I say the word,” while Egypt hosts the next phase of his peace plan—focused on disarmament and a technocratic Palestinian government. The U.S. is preparing a stabilization force of up to 200 troops, and Turkey has sent teams to help recover hostage remains in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders push for total victory, Ambassador Mike Huckabee urges Hamas to return all remains, and Gaza experiences its first day without Israeli forces. Is the war truly over—or just on hold?----The Israel Guys