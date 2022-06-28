WINNING THE WAR ON MONSANTO

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In a sea of bleak news stories, a huge legal win against Monsanto is a reason to celebrate. The courts have finally acknowledged the negative impact of glyphosate on human health. Go back in time with Del to review The Highwire’s long history reporting on this dangerous chemical, and how this latest legal case could finally hold Monsanto responsible.
#Monsanto #Glyphosate #EPA
POSTED: June 28, 2022