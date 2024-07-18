







How to avoid bear traps [and be truly free]Show more





Scott walks through a 4-step process of avoiding the evil landmines we are bombarded with.





**********





Links for this Episode:





George Carlin - Germs, Immune System https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X29lF43mUlo





The Temptation of Jesus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc-x4qKY6Wc





PowerPoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/qnnc46qfa14xqshwnpncc/How-to-Avoid-Bear-Traps.pptx?rlkey=w24jkriftesd1vbxtq5xvpsbq&st=un95rh94&dl=0





**********





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home





https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:018020564b2d4a2a