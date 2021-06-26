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Helton Brewing Co. Valley Venom Pilsner 4.0/5
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21 views • June 26, 2021
Another Head 2 Head glass test. This time we're looking Helton Brewings' Valley Venom Pilsner. Running 4.9 ABV with 12 IBUs and the best guess SRM of 11
The nose differs slightly from the Sempli to the Bormioli which wasn't as rich and warm. The initial hit from the Bormioli taster is a light but solid Pils. Flavor front which opens up and dries out as it goes thru the medium middle. Finishes up dry and dirty on the back end.
The initial hit from the Sempli Traditional Lager/ Pils glass is much richer up front. From there she explodes into the middle filling out the mouth and coating the palate better. She finishes up clean and dry on the back end.
The clear winner is the Sempli traditional in this trial.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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The nose differs slightly from the Sempli to the Bormioli which wasn't as rich and warm. The initial hit from the Bormioli taster is a light but solid Pils. Flavor front which opens up and dries out as it goes thru the medium middle. Finishes up dry and dirty on the back end.
The initial hit from the Sempli Traditional Lager/ Pils glass is much richer up front. From there she explodes into the middle filling out the mouth and coating the palate better. She finishes up clean and dry on the back end.
The clear winner is the Sempli traditional in this trial.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
We appreciate you for taking the time to watch, like and share.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 folks
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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