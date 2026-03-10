💥 Destruction of the "Timofeevsky" gas processing and production unit with the help of the "Geran" UAV in the area of the village of Pleshivets in the Poltava region.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down a Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

Judging by the information coming to me from the front, a spring offensive by Russian forces is imminent.

Don't expect mass breakthroughs with tanks, helicopters, and shouts of "For the Motherland!", this is a completely different war even compared to the beginning of the Special Military Operation, but preparations are in full swing.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 10, 2026

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Odessa region (Zatoka district and Odessa city), Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, yesterday there were footage of the consequences of the work of the "Heraeus" on the "Timofeevsky" gas processing and production unit in the area of the village Pleshevets in the Poltava region.

▪️ In the Krasnodar region yesterday in the Sever district, drone fragments fell on the territory of the House of Culture in the village of Chernomorskoe. In the village of Akhtyrskoe in the Abinsk district, fragments of a drone were found.

▪️ In the Bryansk region the AFU carried out mortar strikes on the village of Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky district, a civilian was injured, and in the same area drones attacked civilian vehicles.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the GRU "North" is conducting offensive battles in the Sumy, Glukhov and Krasnopol districts, long-range weapons and aviation are destroying enemy positions. On the Tetkinsk and Glukhovsk sections - no changes.

▪️ In the Kursk region - a strike by the AFU on an energy facility in the Belovsky district, leaving 8 settlements and about 5 thousand people without electricity. In the village of Ilek, a civilian was injured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region - Novy Oskol and Korocha were attacked by UAF drones. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a civilian was injured during the detonation of an FPV drone. In Yasnye Zori - two were injured. Many villages were attacked by FPV drones of the UAF.

▪️ In the Kharkov region the GRU "North" is conducting battles in conditions of high intensity of the use of UAF strike drones in the area of the villages of Volchanskie Khutory and south of Grafskoe, on the Liptsovsky and Velikoburlyuksky sections. The task remains the same - to push the enemy away from the border, even by a couple of hundred meters a day.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction there are reports of positional battles and many drones in the air on both sides.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction the Russian Armed Forces are conducting an offensive from Seversk, the Ministry of Defense reported on success in Golubovka: our forces are leveling the front, there are about 18 km left to Slavyansk.

▪️ In Konstantinovka - battles in the south-eastern part of the built-up area. The enemy fears the intensification of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of May (north-west of Chasov Yar), which will create new logistical difficulties for the AFU.

▪️ On the south of the Dobropillsky direction the Russian Armed Forces, against the backdrop of success in the area of Grishino, are ironing out FAPs on the neighboring Novoaleksandrovka and adjacent AFU positions.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region the GRU "East" is breaking through to the west, expanding the zone of control in the areas of the villages of Zarnitsa, Vozdvizhka, Verkhnya Tersa and KomsoMolskoe. The AFU's rolling attacks on the junction of the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions have come to naught. The enemy is concentrating on strengthening the defense.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front positional battles continue in the area of Magdalivka and Stepnogorsk. The AFU is increasing the use of strike drones at a distance of up to 25 km. In the Tokmak municipal district, the enemy hit a bus of a children's sports school, injuring three teenagers and one adult.

▪️ In the Kherson region it was reported about the death of a civilian woman in Tavria. Two civilians were injured in Chistopol and Kostogryzovo. In Skadovsk, a firefighter crew was attacked twice by drones while extinguishing a car that caught fire as a result of shelling.



