Is China spying on U.S. Strategic Command Comms? | Devin Nunes

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Nunes: Despite China’s troubling rise, Biden admin focuses on prosecuting Republicans
TMTG CEO Devin Nunes discusses China’s troubling purchases of U.S. farmland near sensitive military sites, the potential for Huawei and ZTE to be used to spy on U.S. Strategic Command communications, and more on ‘Rob Schmitt Tonight,’ July 25, 2022.