Dr Jennifer Daniels - You Can't Get to the Truth From a Lie on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.27.19)

The first part of the show is dedicated to Dr. Daniels insights into the whole Vitamin D story and it’s relationship to Cholesterol – She cautions Patrick that his cholesterol number of 225 is too low. Get her understanding on Vitamin D, the levels, cholesterol levels and the rest of the storyThe three best foods says the good doctor for cholesterol are eggs; liver and brains





Where does the CoQ10 come in regarding statins

Ladies, when you give birth at the hospital they own and sell your placenta. Go figure.

Milk Thistle is a tried and true way to keep Mr. and Mrs. Liver happy

Castor oil on the face to ditch brown spots

-What can be used to heal people whose ankles/tendons were injured by quinolone drugs?



-What do you recommend for a natural lip moisturizer. I have tried a coconut oil and beeswax mixture that was too irritating for regular use. Most oils like olive oil rub off quickly so looking for something with a thicker texture.

-Is it safe to rub turpentine on belly or body part to help with pain and detox or is it not suggested? If so, how often? I also add a few drops in bathtub as in 2 or 4 drops as it is strong and it may take 5 or 10 minutes to feel it as you soak

-60 year old male in good health, no drugs at all with osteoarthritic hip. Pain when I walk and sometimes throbs before a rainy day.



-1. How does one get rid of ugly red spider veins on the legs? 2. One eye is problematic, sometimes painful, always blurry. The eye doc says the reason is the vitreous gel has turned to fluid & that is normal aging.



-I recently tested positive for Herpes Type 2 genital. Is the medical blood test for herpes Type 2 accurate and reliable?

-My 42 year old wife went to her doctor for a general checkup and she tested positive for urea plasma in her vagina by swab & urine test which showed chronic inflammation in her womb. She was told that this can cause cervical cancer and prevent future pregnancy. She was given antibiotics and tested negative one month later. I, on the other hand, am her 51 year old husband and also tested positive for urea plasma by urine test but did not take any antibiotics. I re-tested positive one month later, although I have no symptoms. Q. Is it a problem to have urea plasma like they are saying?

-What is a remedy for severe brown spots on face, some are bigger (quarter size), some are thicker (small in size). Do I need to resort to taking Retinol Cream or a natural remedy would fix the problem? BTW, I am taking Milk Thistle to clean my liver.

-1. When I started taking turpentine and sugar, for a few days after I got cystitus/kidney type symptoms but without the pain.. I looked this up online and found a reddit post where a girl had had same symptoms after taking turpentine.. Do you know what this might be? 2. I have read that putting turpentine in your belly button is very effective at getting it quickly around your body. Thoughts?

-Do you take cod liver oil, and if so, what do you think are the health benefits?

-Have problems reducing blood sugar. Did the candida cleaner diet for 2 months, still not working. Exercise, eat right foods, drink plenty of water. Late 60’s, on naturethroid 2 grains. Thought I’d have this licked, worried. Dr. pushing sugar meds now.

–Have numb feet from former blood sugar issues. Very active, but notice balance issues especially when hiking. What can be done to reduce the numbness?

-Is high cholesterol okay for me with atrial fibrillation and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy? I am taking CoQ10 and B complex supplements and refusing to take the blood thinners that the cardiologist recommends. Is there a way to boost my body’s production of CoQ10?

-I was visiting when a friend had their TV on. It was a doctor show and they were taking questions that had been sent in. One person asked about taking turpentine. The doctor had a look of sheer horror come over him and he warned everyone about the horrible poisonous toxic substance. “It’s Solvent!!” DON’T ingest it ever. ”



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