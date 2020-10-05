KelTec P17 IWB Holster - Do It Yourself

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0:17 9mm vs 22LR
0:35 DeSantis Slim Tuk
1:05 DIY IWB Holster
1:25 Taco Holster Press
2:39 ProtoType Holster
3:07 Design Criteria
4:24 Blocking the P17
5:00 Cooking Kydex
5:53 Kydex Formed
6:04 Making Holes
6:23 Cutting and Shaping
6:51 Finishing
7:07 Belt Hanger
7:31 Curling Edges
7:57 At the Range
8:46 Order Your Holster
9:46 Order Your Press
10:55 Bonus
Order TAGM Holster or TAGM Taco Kydex Holster press at...
https://www.signalcliff.com/ambidextral-store
How to make a Taco Kydex Holster Press
https://youtu.be/_cWCy1nrs-M
Introducing The Ambidextral Gunfighter Manufacturing (TAGM) P17 Holster and the TAGM Taco Holster Press...and how to make your own.