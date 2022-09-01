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Iconoclast: Information Machine Age
Iconoclast
Iconoclast
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32 views • September 01, 2022

Mark Zuckerburg has recently spent 40 million euros on a brain chip implant program, which will ultimately allow unprecedented surveillance of thoughts and emotions. Furthermore, this technology will likely be co-opted by globalists attempting to set up a world-wide police state.-------------------------

While at the the World Government Summit of Dubai, Elon Musk stated that, "Over time I think we will probably see a closer merger of biological intelligence and digital intelligence." Basically, supporting his belief that if we do not merge with machines that humans will become useless. Musk has always been seen as a darling of the left, occupying Silicon Valley. My concern is that the weak-minded followers of Elon Musk will follow him like lemmings off of a cliff. At what point will they reject the poisonous fruit of knowledge?


http://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/13/elon-musk-humans-merge-machines-cyborg-artificial-intelligence-robots.html


Author's Amazon Page: http://www.amazon.com/author/jlbrown

Keywords
globalistselon muskinfomationmark zuckerburgone world orderartifical intelligencedigital machines
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