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Ensuing Race Wars & the End of COVID-19
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33 views • July 04, 2020
In light of the tragic events of the week, with the unjust killing of George Floyd and the resulting Minneapolis riots, it can be easy to get swept up in the chaos.
But how should we as Christians view such events? And what does God’s word say regarding these things?
Also, with the lockdowns still in effect for many states, quarantine fatigue has officially set in across the nation. When can we expect the COVID-19 panic to end? And what do Democrats have to gain by it continuing? Tune in to today’s show to find out.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
But how should we as Christians view such events? And what does God’s word say regarding these things?
Also, with the lockdowns still in effect for many states, quarantine fatigue has officially set in across the nation. When can we expect the COVID-19 panic to end? And what do Democrats have to gain by it continuing? Tune in to today’s show to find out.
************
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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