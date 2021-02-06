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Stop The Satanic Takeover Of The Vatican !!
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71 views • February 06, 2021
The Kalergi Plan genocide of Europeans goes far beyond Religion. As with the Deep State problems in America there are similar problems in Europe and the Vatican. Whether we're Christians, Atheists, Pagans or otherwise, we're all in trouble if we don't get over our differences enough to defend our homelands.
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