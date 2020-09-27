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SCET-0 _ Aliens Among Us - They Live - f/Lt CoL SC
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976 views • September 27, 2020
There is an agenda to steal your soul and put a demonic spirit into your body. This is part of the Luciferian agenda which includes Time Travel within the quarantine, cloning and alien abduction. This video provides evidence for all of this and has Lt Col SC describe witnessing a scientist shapeshifter into a Reptilian Lizard, the Bible calls the Tares. Pray before watching as this is the real deal.... Professor Truth
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