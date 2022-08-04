This drug is hurting children to the point of death; The numbers don’t lie





Dr. Chris Shoemaker;

Children are dying in the first 6 months after the shots of ‘unrelated conditions’





Vaccinated children are 82X more likely to die





This drug is hurting children to the point of long term fertility issues, cancer risk issues which are probably 20X or 30X higher

1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.





2.) Shots are still experimental.





3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.





4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.





5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.





6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.





7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.





8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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