3 signs that elites want to CLAMP DOWN on YOUR freedom

Glenn Beck





Oct 23, 2023





We could soon live in a world where elites control where and how often we travel, Glenn warns. Glenn reviews a study that found that 41% of French citizens support limiting people to 4 flights in their entire lifetime. The nation has already outlawed certain domestic flights over 2.5 hours long and global elites are pushing similar policies worldwide. Glenn reviews "2030 targets" for air travel that are already being discussed around the world, including in 14 American cities, and that, if passed, could affect a twelfth of the world's population: "Basically, it will annihilate the air travel industry" ... except for the rich. However, the media's "fact checkers" have tried to suppress this information. So, Glenn gives his advice on how to get news that you can trust.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7DPMgoscdM