Exploring Microgreen Farming Practices And Business Strategies With Donny Greens

In this episode, we discuss all things microgreens with Donny Greens. Donny is the founder of Finest Foods, a New York-based company that provides microgreens to its community.

Donny is committed to improving society’s approach to health and sustainability. He accomplishes this mission not only with Finest Foods, but also with his Youtube channel. On this platform, Donny teaches others how to grow their own microgreens businesses with insightful tips, tricks, and advice to help them succeed.