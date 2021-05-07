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Nootropics: Phosphatidylserine For Cognitive Decline
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39 views • May 07, 2021
Nootropics have become a highly popular subject in the health community lately. And it’s not too surprising I guess considering the rise in dementia conditions in the US. We also had that popular movie “Limitless.” And we are all in a very fast paced rat race looking to get ahead, so we will seek out any advantages we can.
But the nootropic realm is filled with numerous different drugs and supplements. And frankly, there just hasn’t been enough time to compile great evidence on most of them yet. Many of them are unproven or don’t present long enough track records to show they are safe. But don’t get discouraged, I am going to give you one sure fire nootropic supplement that has the backing it needs. Phosphatidylserine.
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
But the nootropic realm is filled with numerous different drugs and supplements. And frankly, there just hasn’t been enough time to compile great evidence on most of them yet. Many of them are unproven or don’t present long enough track records to show they are safe. But don’t get discouraged, I am going to give you one sure fire nootropic supplement that has the backing it needs. Phosphatidylserine.
https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
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