BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Appeal And Detailed Story Of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, US Mercenary Captured In DPR
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10270 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
260 views • July 22, 2022

US citizen Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh was born in California on February 17, 1995. He is ethnic Vietnamese. In 2014, he graduated from college in California with a degree in management.

From 2014 to 2018, Andy did active military service under contract with the 1345th US Marine Corps. According to Andy’s claims, he served as a heavy equipment operator, worked on a military pay loader. During his service, he was promoted to US Army corporal; his salary allegedly amounted to $ 1,500. Andy claims that in the last years of service he did not use firearms. However, he also said that he had passed 3-month training courses to use the M24 sniper rifle and M240 machine gun. For a long time, Andy Huynh served at the US Navy base on the island of Okinawa in Japan, where he suffered a barotrauma of his right ear. He also mastered his hand-to-hand combat skills. In 2018, he decided to retire from military service because he was no longer satisfied with the internal service schedule in his unit. After his discharge, Andy lived off his pension and worked as a courier driver.

Since 2014, Andy has been interested in the situation in Ukraine. He said that he saw a lot of pathetic American news about the events on the Maidan. In February-March 2022, being allegedly influenced by the US media, which reported on the criminal actions of Russian soldiers against civilians in Ukraine, he decided to take part in the military conflict on the side of Kiev.

Continued......https://southfront.org/exclusive-appeal-of-andy-tai-ngoc-huynh-us-fighter-captured-in-dpr/

Keywords
usacapturedmercandy tai ngoc huynh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy