US citizen Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh was born in California on February 17, 1995. He is ethnic Vietnamese. In 2014, he graduated from college in California with a degree in management.

From 2014 to 2018, Andy did active military service under contract with the 1345th US Marine Corps. According to Andy’s claims, he served as a heavy equipment operator, worked on a military pay loader. During his service, he was promoted to US Army corporal; his salary allegedly amounted to $ 1,500. Andy claims that in the last years of service he did not use firearms. However, he also said that he had passed 3-month training courses to use the M24 sniper rifle and M240 machine gun. For a long time, Andy Huynh served at the US Navy base on the island of Okinawa in Japan, where he suffered a barotrauma of his right ear. He also mastered his hand-to-hand combat skills. In 2018, he decided to retire from military service because he was no longer satisfied with the internal service schedule in his unit. After his discharge, Andy lived off his pension and worked as a courier driver.

Since 2014, Andy has been interested in the situation in Ukraine. He said that he saw a lot of pathetic American news about the events on the Maidan. In February-March 2022, being allegedly influenced by the US media, which reported on the criminal actions of Russian soldiers against civilians in Ukraine, he decided to take part in the military conflict on the side of Kiev.

Continued......https://southfront.org/exclusive-appeal-of-andy-tai-ngoc-huynh-us-fighter-captured-in-dpr/

