Exciting News! School Parking Lot Work Begins After Easter!
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
3 views • 2 weeks ago

We have both good news and great news about the Oscar Antonio Ortiz Reyes school parking lot project! 🚧

Thanks to your generous donations, we’ve now raised $3,591.40 toward the $5,000 goal needed to build a safe drop-off and teacher parking area for the school. 🏫


🗓 Construction will start after Easter (Week of April 21st), and I will be filming the entire process for full transparency, including handing over the funds to the contractor.


However, we still need $1,409 to complete the project and ensure that 600 students and 32 teachers have a safe area free from traffic risks. If you can donate, please check the links below:


📢 To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking


If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars


🌟 Bonus Update: The school will also undergo a major renovation later this year (tiles, roof, and more), but this does NOT include the parking lot. That’s why our community effort is so important!


🙏 Thank you to everyone who has donated so far – every dollar helps! Let’s reach our goal and make a real difference for these kids!


📢 Subscribe & Stay Updated: Don’t miss future updates—subscribe and turn on notifications!

🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more updates on our expat life in El Salvador!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

 📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]


el salvadorcrowdfundingschool safetygivesendgohelping childrenel salvador educationschool parking lotstudent safetyel salvador schoolsschool constructionfundraising updateoscar antonio ortiz reyes schoolsan juan opicoeducation infrastructureschool drop-off safetyteacher parking lotsafe school zonecharity projectschool fundraisingconstruction updatedonations neededel salvador newsschool improvementvolunteer projectschool renovation
