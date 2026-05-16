ALEX JONES SATURDAY SPECIAL 5/16/26 • Over A Million People March In The UK | Weaponized Ticks

SATURDAY SHOW: MASSIE’S OPPONENT CALLS FOR RETURN OF THE DRAFT TO SECURE THE GOALS OF THE GREATER ISRAEL PROJECT, OVER A MILLION PEOPLE MARCH IN THE UK AGAINST THE TYRANNY OF KIER STARMER, PLUS WEAPONIZED TICKS ARE RAINING FROM THE SKY — SHARE NOW!

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