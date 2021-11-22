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Diffuser Blends for Congestion | 5 Diffuser Recipes
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62 views • November 22, 2021
What are some diffuser blends for congestion? Watch this video for 5 great recipes. ****** Click this link now https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S to register for my free essential oil masterclass
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/30IH7uI
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
1st Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3xc6m4M
2nd Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3FD3G2O
3rd Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/30PxCdp
4th Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3DzVvnr
5th Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3HEZPnP
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
Congestion & Cough Relief Balm Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3qZanrQ
Congestion Roller Bottle Recipe Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/2Z63MQX
🌟 The Oils that I Use for Congestion 🌟
Peppermint ➡️ http://bit.ly/2DDGplo
Lemon ➡️ https://bit.ly/3cvYm4T
Eucalyptus ➡️ https://bit.ly/3cAEq0R
Respiratory Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3oQ8KtW
Digestive Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3HDpxZP
Top 5 Oils for Congestion Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/30LqxdK
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 What are Some Diffuser Blends for Congestion?
0:32 1st Diffuser Blend
0:47 2nd Diffuser Blend
1:29 3rd Diffuser Blend
1:40 4th Diffuser Blend
1:50 5th Diffuser Blend
2:30 Congestion Relief Balm
2:53 Congestion Roller Bottle Recipe
Additional reference:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Connect with Melinda Reed on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach #essentialoils
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
About:
In this video Melinda from The Oil Coach shares 5 diffuser blends for congestion.
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Recipes for Coughs, Colds, Congestion and More eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/30IH7uI
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
1st Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3xc6m4M
2nd Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3FD3G2O
3rd Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/30PxCdp
4th Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3DzVvnr
5th Diffuser Blend Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3HEZPnP
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
Congestion & Cough Relief Balm Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/3qZanrQ
Congestion Roller Bottle Recipe Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/2Z63MQX
🌟 The Oils that I Use for Congestion 🌟
Peppermint ➡️ http://bit.ly/2DDGplo
Lemon ➡️ https://bit.ly/3cvYm4T
Eucalyptus ➡️ https://bit.ly/3cAEq0R
Respiratory Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3oQ8KtW
Digestive Blend ➡️ https://bit.ly/3HDpxZP
Top 5 Oils for Congestion Collection ➡️ https://bit.ly/30LqxdK
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 What are Some Diffuser Blends for Congestion?
0:32 1st Diffuser Blend
0:47 2nd Diffuser Blend
1:29 3rd Diffuser Blend
1:40 4th Diffuser Blend
1:50 5th Diffuser Blend
2:30 Congestion Relief Balm
2:53 Congestion Roller Bottle Recipe
Additional reference:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Connect with Melinda Reed on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach #essentialoils
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
About:
In this video Melinda from The Oil Coach shares 5 diffuser blends for congestion.
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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