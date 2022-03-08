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Ukraine-Russia Sanctions:Oil Embargo - Iran, Venezuela and Arab nations join Russia’s rally against the West
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201 views • March 08, 2022
Posted 8March2022 TFIglobal " Iran, Venezuela and Arab nations join Russia’s rally against the West ": Remember the long lines for Gas under President Jimmy Carter?
If Russia, the second-largest oil producer in the world, starts weaponizing crude oil exports too, then the US too could face problems. The US imports a lot of Russian crude oil. Last year, it imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 500,000 bpd of other petroleum products from Russia.
If Russia, the second-largest oil producer in the world, starts weaponizing crude oil exports too, then the US too could face problems. The US imports a lot of Russian crude oil. Last year, it imported an average of 209,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 500,000 bpd of other petroleum products from Russia.
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