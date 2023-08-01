ASYMMETRICAL WARFARE | 8-1-2023

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Show #1946
Links from this broadcast:
Patriot Party News: https://thepatriotpartynews.com/
Support Dr. Tenpenny: https://twitter.com/ohioamf/status/1685760825267470336?s=46
Yellow Trucking shut down: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12354005/Yellow-trucking-shutter-days-leaving-trucking-firms-30-000-workers-job.html
Support Terry and Mary Allen - 345 Main Rd Spring Mills PA 16875
Luke 16: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+16&version=KJV
Luke 16, MSG: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+16&version=MSG
Symmetry: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Symmetry
Asymmetrical warfare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5Mt1xoNhi8&t=12s
Joshua 5:13-15 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=joshua+5%3A13-15&version=KJV
If I was the Deep State: https://youtu.be/y8mfGkfI5ik
Don't Let Them Normalize the Abnormal: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/dont-let-them-normalize-the-abnormal
Ed Dowd, Too Big to Hide: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/too-big-hide-ed-dowd-slams-covid-vax-injuries-cover-its-crime
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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