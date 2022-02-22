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World Economic Forum, Justin Trueau and Klause Schwab
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31 views • February 22, 2022
Infiltration is occurring of governments around the world by a Globalist Elite Organization called the World Economic Forum. Klause Schwab is the head of this organization. Schwab is hell bent on putting us under some kind of dictatorial Dictatorship. Where they control everything about you. What you can do. Where you’re allowed to go. What you can put in your Body. How you spend your money. This Organization (WEF) is opening up about having control of governments around the world.
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