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Urgent Message for Congregants of 'Christian' Churches
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93 views • October 09, 2021
Your church leaders are causing you to sin. I prove how - and why - with the very scriptures they tell you is God's Word. There is a very important action you must take and I show you [in scripture] what that is.
If you'd like to join the community: https://freedomssword.com/join
If you need a notice to send to your church/religious leader that informs them of how they are violating both Canadian Law and God's Law, visit https://ethicsoverfear.com/churches
If you'd like to join the community: https://freedomssword.com/join
If you'd like to join the community: https://freedomssword.com/join
If you need a notice to send to your church/religious leader that informs them of how they are violating both Canadian Law and God's Law, visit https://ethicsoverfear.com/churches
If you'd like to join the community: https://freedomssword.com/join
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